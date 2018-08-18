Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.21. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $945.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $137.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,533,000 after buying an additional 3,793,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 1,443.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after buying an additional 1,583,933 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,639,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after buying an additional 1,296,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,265,000.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.36. 315,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,521. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.74 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is -270.97%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances.

