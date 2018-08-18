Zacks: Brokerages Expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will post sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $17.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $17.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PNC Financial Services Group.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.87.

In related news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,972,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,351.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,247 shares of company stock worth $4,830,351 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.55. 992,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,588. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $119.77 and a twelve month high of $163.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.