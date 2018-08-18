Zacks: Brokerages Expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will post sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $17.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $17.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PNC Financial Services Group.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.87.

In related news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,972,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,351.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,247 shares of company stock worth $4,830,351 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.55. 992,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,588. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $119.77 and a twelve month high of $163.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply