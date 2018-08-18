Zacks: Brokerages Expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (MNLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) will report sales of $450,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $500,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 million to $12.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million.

MNLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Menlo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, insider Presidio Partners 2007 Gp, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNLO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.71. 125,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,521. The firm has a market cap of $181.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

