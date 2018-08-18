Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (KSU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to post sales of $716.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $697.30 million and the highest is $733.10 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $656.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $635,462.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,284,000 after acquiring an additional 545,885 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,654,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,134,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,514,000 after acquiring an additional 136,750 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $117.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

