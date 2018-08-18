Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report $49.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Freshpet reported sales of $41.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $189.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $192.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $234.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $233.20 million to $236.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.08 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,978 shares of company stock worth $2,155,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,110,000 after purchasing an additional 153,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 912,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 91,592 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 702,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 202,128 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.30. 228,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -285.83 and a beta of 1.69. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $35.05.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

