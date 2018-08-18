Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will announce sales of $12.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.01 million and the lowest is $12.19 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $12.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $58.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.69 million to $59.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $56.75 million to $61.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 18.22%.

FPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded Farmland Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $25,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,176.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,856.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,954 shares of company stock valued at $221,311. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 95.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FPI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 229,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,486. The company has a market cap of $217.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of -0.03. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns or has under contract over 166,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

