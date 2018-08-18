Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) will announce sales of $142.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.40 million and the highest is $147.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities posted sales of $126.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year sales of $681.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.00 million to $731.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $737.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $659.00 million to $812.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPK shares. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $294,515.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,389.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,674. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

