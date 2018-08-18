Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Westwater Resources’ earnings. Westwater Resources posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Westwater Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westwater Resources.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwater Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of WWR stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

