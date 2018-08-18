Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to announce sales of $301.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.50 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $224.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Pure Storage to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,438 shares of company stock valued at $171,163,180 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.