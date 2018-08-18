Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.92. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $704.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $571,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,350 shares of company stock worth $3,961,758. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 141.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUS opened at $79.75 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

