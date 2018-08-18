Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.56) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NERV. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of NERV stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 261,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,812. The stock has a market cap of $327.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

