Zacks: Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Fox Factory stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 261,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,468. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. Fox Factory has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $68.30.

In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $407,505.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,570.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William H. Katherman sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $459,226.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,642,000 after buying an additional 511,948 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 866,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after buying an additional 263,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 811,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 772,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,645,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,586,000 after buying an additional 172,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

