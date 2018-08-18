Zacks: Analysts Expect Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) will report $155.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.60 million and the highest is $157.13 million. Caesarstone reported sales of $154.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full year sales of $593.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $594.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $620.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $614.30 million to $626.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesarstone.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Caesarstone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Caesarstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,953 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 154,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Caesarstone by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTE remained flat at $$17.55 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,258. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $633.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

