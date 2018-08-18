Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. Superior Industries International posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.14 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 1.12%. Superior Industries International’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barrington Research set a $27.00 target price on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Industries International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, insider Parveen Kakar sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $87,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $533,438.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,175. The firm has a market cap of $549.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

