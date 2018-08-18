Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 12.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, VP Richard A. Baughman sold 6,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 9,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $328,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,364 shares in the company, valued at $890,016.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 88,209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. 233,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.04 and a beta of 0.50. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $41.80.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

