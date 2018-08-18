Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $628.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.64 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,770,000. Carlyle Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $851,337,000. Meghalaya Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. 399,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,090. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

