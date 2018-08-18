Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entegris Inc (ENTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.50. Entegris posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $383.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $46.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. Entegris has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $310,766.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,256.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,895.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,474 shares of company stock worth $1,663,781 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 112.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entegris by 27.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59,551 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Entegris by 2.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,201,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Entegris by 4.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Entegris by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 638,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 95,842 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

