Yelp (YELP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $53.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp reported solid second-quarter results driven by growth in ad revenues. Yelp is benefiting from rising advertisements on the platform. The company’s shift toward selling advertising plans without any fixed duration is leading to a robust increase in paying advertiser accounts. The collaboration with GrubHub is a tailwind for Yelp as it provides users with access to a significant number of restaurants available for food ordering on the platform. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is also encouraging. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increase in operating expenses driven by an expected increase in headcount, product development and sales & marketing expenses will remain an overhang on the bottom line.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YELP. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut Yelp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yelp to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 647.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.96. Yelp has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $51.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.26 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $274,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 87,520 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

