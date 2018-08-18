Yamaha Motor (YAMHF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

YAMHF opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

