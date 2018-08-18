XL Group (XL) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.00

XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.89, with a volume of 294096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Get XL Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. XL Group had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. research analysts predict that XL Group Ltd will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in XL Group during the first quarter worth about $18,034,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in XL Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in XL Group during the first quarter worth about $7,736,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in XL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,979,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC grew its holdings in XL Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XL Group (NYSE:XL)

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.