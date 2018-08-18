Xiaoming Hu Buys 21,000 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI) Stock

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) insider Xiaoming Hu bought 21,000 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xiaoming Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Xiaoming Hu bought 9,461 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $37,087.12.

On Friday, August 10th, Xiaoming Hu bought 37,461 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $146,472.51.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.05. 79,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,485. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kandi Technologies Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNDI. BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 171.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

