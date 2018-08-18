xG Technology (XGTI) Trading Down 16%

xG Technology Inc (NASDAQ:XGTI)’s share price dropped 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 918,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 206,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of xG Technology in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. xG Technology had a negative net margin of 46.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter.

xG Technology, Inc designs, develops, and delivers advanced wireless communications solutions in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and rest of world. The company offers electronic news gathering, wireless camera, portable microwave, and fixed point to point systems for the broadcasting market; wireless camera systems and mobile radios for the sports and entertainment market; and wireless video solutions, including manned and unmanned aerial and ground systems, mobile and handheld receive systems, and transmitters for the government/surveillance market.

