Xerox Corp (XRX) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,328,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Xerox were worth $151,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7,800.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 103,903 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,588,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 75.1% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 75,567 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,803,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.18. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xerox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $431,239.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,861.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Cozza acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

