Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Acquires 16,900 Shares of Jason Industries Inc (JASN) Stock

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,377.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jason Industries alerts:

On Thursday, May 31st, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 15,762 shares of Jason Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,448.84.

On Friday, May 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 589 shares of Jason Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,666.87.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 49,200 shares of Jason Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $139,236.00.

Shares of JASN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 76,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,066. Jason Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.40.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. research analysts predict that Jason Industries Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,680,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Jason Industries during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 712,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JASN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.