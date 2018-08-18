Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,978 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136,113 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $142.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.39. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.63.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.