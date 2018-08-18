Worldpay (WP) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $111.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WP. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Worldpay from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Worldpay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Worldpay from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldpay currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.55.

Get Worldpay alerts:

WP opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Worldpay has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Worldpay will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Worldpay news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,408 shares of company stock worth $19,289,572 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,235,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,395,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,281,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,585,000.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.