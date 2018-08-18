World Acceptance (WRLD) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.25.

WRLD opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $5,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in World Acceptance by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,535 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $5,102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

