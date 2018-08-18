Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) CFO Sells $859,856.10 in Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,865 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $859,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,348.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WWD stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 102,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 40.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,444,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,500,000 after acquiring an additional 418,470 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 53.4% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 777,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,163,000 after buying an additional 270,731 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,973,000 after buying an additional 242,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,977,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,435,000 after buying an additional 236,693 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 20.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 991,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,050,000 after buying an additional 169,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.