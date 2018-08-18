WomenCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2,816.00 (WOMEN)

WomenCoin (CURRENCY:WOMEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One WomenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, WomenCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. WomenCoin has a market capitalization of $2,816.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of WomenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001283 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,586.83 or 3.86129695 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00075001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001229 BTC.

WomenCoin Coin Profile

WomenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. WomenCoin’s total supply is 44,220,400 coins. The official website for WomenCoin is www.women-coin.com . WomenCoin’s official Twitter account is @womencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

WomenCoin Coin Trading

WomenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WomenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WomenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WomenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

