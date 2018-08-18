Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WETF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 718,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,973. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

