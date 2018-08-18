Wirecard (WDI) PT Set at €141.00 by Morgan Stanley

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €141.00 ($160.23) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €136.57 ($155.19).

Shares of WDI stock opened at €178.80 ($203.18) on Thursday. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €47.90 ($54.43) and a 52 week high of €111.00 ($126.14).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

