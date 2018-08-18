Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Willis Towers Watson earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.463447521985 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

WLTW opened at $148.89 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $142.67 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

