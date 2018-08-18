Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,836 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Williams Companies worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 560,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,206,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,173,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after acquiring an additional 177,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $347,967.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,347 shares in the company, valued at $767,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock worth $1,030,952 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

WMB opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.43. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 215.87%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

