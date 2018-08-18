Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Wildhorse Resource Development worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 47.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $789,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $7,090,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, AT Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $700,000.

Shares of NYSE WRD opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of -1.00. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $225.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.16 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. sell-side analysts predict that Wildhorse Resource Development Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terence W. Lynch sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $295,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,015.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Saad Habachy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,431.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wildhorse Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

