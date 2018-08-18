Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 5,110 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 74,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 428,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 345,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $6,974,000.

IAU opened at $11.35 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

