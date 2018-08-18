Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $998.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) will announce $998.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $976.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $957.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

WAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $680,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emilio Fernandez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,796,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,708 shares of company stock worth $27,550,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

WAB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.97. 719,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,975. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.20 and a 1-year high of $114.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

