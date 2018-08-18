Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $16.21.

There is no company description available for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc

