WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,850 Msci Inc (MSCI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Msci by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Msci by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 488,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,014,000 after acquiring an additional 114,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Msci by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Msci in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Msci to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Msci Inc has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $176.88.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.01 million. Msci had a return on equity of 114.65% and a net margin of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Msci’s payout ratio is 38.19%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

