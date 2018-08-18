Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in 2U Inc (TWOU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in 2U were worth $48,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 45.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 416,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWOU opened at $79.06 on Friday. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -146.41 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. 2U had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $935,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $995,025.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

