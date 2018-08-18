Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Bought by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 6.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $130,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 24,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,299. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $58.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

