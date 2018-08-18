Wedbush Weighs in on Virtusa Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (VRTU)

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Virtusa in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virtusa’s FY2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barrington Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Virtusa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of VRTU opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Virtusa has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.68.

In other Virtusa news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $211,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. O’brien sold 14,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $732,551.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,848 shares of company stock worth $3,987,939. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Virtusa by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 99,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

