Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Worldpay Inc (WP)

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worldpay in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WP. TheStreet cut shares of Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Worldpay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.55.

WP opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Worldpay has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. Worldpay’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WP. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 14.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 29.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 1.8% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 90.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

In other Worldpay news, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $12,077,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,408 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,572. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

