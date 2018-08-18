Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.02

Media coverage about Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wayside Technology Group earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6796319575498 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $11.25. 24,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.15. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $17.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, CEO Simon F. Nynens sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $25,664.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,344.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon F. Nynens sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $92,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,460.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,920 shares of company stock valued at $226,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

