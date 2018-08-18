Washington Federal (WAFD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 898,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,882,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,052 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.