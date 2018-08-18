Walmart’s (WMT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their neutral rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Argus raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.57 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.85. 16,459,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,880,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $63,339,404.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,826,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $464,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 20,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,035 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

