Walmart (WMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart updated its FY19 guidance to $4.90-5.05 EPS.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $283,345,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $464,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $98.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

