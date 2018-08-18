Walmart (WMT) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $168.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.85. 16,459,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,880,717. The company has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73. Walmart has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Walmart by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Walmart by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

