Walmart (WMT) Given a $115.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $168.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.85. 16,459,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,880,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $464,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.