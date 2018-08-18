Wagerr Trading Up 24.6% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $20.94 million and approximately $32,523.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009648 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000424 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000631 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 198,360,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,000,000 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.