Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Stake Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,646 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $31,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 261,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

WDR opened at $20.65 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $295.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $52,615.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,826 shares in the company, valued at $494,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.